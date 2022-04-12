Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,086,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,581,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

