Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.