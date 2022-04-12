Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. 154,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

