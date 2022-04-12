Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

PLTR opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

