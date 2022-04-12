Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.