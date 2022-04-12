Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 2,163.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

