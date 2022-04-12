Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,255,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

