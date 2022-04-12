Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 537,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

