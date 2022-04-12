Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.09 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $113.27 or 0.00286973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $32.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $729.50 or 0.01848279 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.