QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,097. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

