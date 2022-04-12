QuarkChain Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $136.26 million and $16.87 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

