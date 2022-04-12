Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 41,592 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 333.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

