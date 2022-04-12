Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

R stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.