Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

