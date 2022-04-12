Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.71 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.98) to €14.90 ($16.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

ENI Profile (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.