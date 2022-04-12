Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RAIFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,968. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

