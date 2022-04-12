Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.19.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD opened at $111.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.