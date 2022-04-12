RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €719.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €719.83 ($782.43).

RAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($690.22) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($880.43) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($811.96) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($565.22) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($833.70) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €603.50 ($655.98) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($465.58) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($646.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €660.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €772.91.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

