Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

