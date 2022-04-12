Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 11,035 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,801 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $11,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

