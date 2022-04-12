Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $207,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

