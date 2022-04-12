Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000.

IDU opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

