Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 13,118 WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

WW stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

