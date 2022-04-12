Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

