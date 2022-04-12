Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $552,755.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.41 or 0.07544630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,410.62 or 0.99882880 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

