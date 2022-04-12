RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $59.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

