RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,346 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $59.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $595.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

