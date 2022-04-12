Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 231,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,881. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.