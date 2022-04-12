Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.86.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

