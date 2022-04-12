Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $339.67 million and $45.23 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

