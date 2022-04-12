Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of REPL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 45,217.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

