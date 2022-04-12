ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

