REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.26.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

