Reviewing AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AGM Group alerts:

This table compares AGM Group and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $50,000.00 1,238.69 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 45.06 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AGM Group and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

Doximity beats AGM Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGM Group Holdings Inc., an integrated technology company, focuses on ASIC chip solutions. Its ASIC chip solutions include chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and interactive trading education website that uses subscription-based method. Its FXSC is an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders; and provides trading education to users through interactive trading simulation and trading contests, as well as demo trading services. In addition, the company sells technical support plans; and delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.