Reviewing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate II Acquisition and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 8.78 $118.76 million $1.41 8.63

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -1.01% CION Investment 75.48% 7.94% 4.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CION Investment beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CION Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.