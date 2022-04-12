Reviewing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) & Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -95.16% N/A -31.85% Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $4.88 billion 0.04 -$4.65 billion ($7.66) -0.04 Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.86 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.61

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group (Get Rating)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

