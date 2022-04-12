Reviewing Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $217.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.66%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masimo and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 6.26 $229.65 million $3.98 35.11 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.04 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

