Reviewing Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) & Its Peers

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stabilis Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 297 818 782 22 2.28

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.95 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 17.77

Stabilis Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions competitors beat Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.