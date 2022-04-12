Reviewing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xponential Fitness and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.81 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -48.90% 2.06%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.