Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107.25 ($1.40). 318,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 434,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.39).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of £332.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.24.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

