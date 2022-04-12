Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Cap of $40.33 Million

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $26,523.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

