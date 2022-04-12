RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,600 shares of company stock worth $438,514. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.