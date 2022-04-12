RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

