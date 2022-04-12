RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $3.91 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

