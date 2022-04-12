RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

