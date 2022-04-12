RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE RSF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

