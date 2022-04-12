RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

