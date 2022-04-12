Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $568,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

