Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $181,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 77,326 shares worth $2,443,954. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

