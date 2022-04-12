Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,851 shares of company stock worth $10,814,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

